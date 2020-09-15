Iran warns US

Washington

Iran warned the US on Tuesday against making a “strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened it over reports that Tehran was planning to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani. “We hope that they do not make a new strategic mistake and certainly in the case of any strategic mistake, they will witness Iran´s decisive response,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a televised news conference. Trump vowed on Monday that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top