Iran warns US against ‘foolish’ moves in Syria

Tehran

Iran has warned Washington against taking any “foolish” decisions with regards to Syria, as speculation mounts that the administration of US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a military strike against the country. Speaking to reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi advised Washington to carefully consider the implications before adopting any interventionist policies in the Middle East. “That America takes hostile actions against the countries of the region is nothing new but the US cannot intervene and this is a kind of invasion nonetheless,” said Qassemi.

“Nations in the region have shown that they will not accept foreign presence and we hope the US reconsiders this foolish decision,” he added. There have been reports that the US and some of its Western allies partaking in an airstrike campaign against purported terrorist positions inside Syria are considering a large-scale military action against the Arab country under the pretext that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.—Agencies