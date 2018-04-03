Iran urges India, Pakistan to show restraint in Kashmir

Srinagar

Iran on Monday expressed regret at the loss of life in south Kashmir while urging India and Pakistan to show restraint in Kashm-ir.

As many as 20 people –13 militants, four civilians and three soldiers— were killed and over 200 protesters injured during three separate gunfights in south Kashmir on Sunday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been advocating any actions that are in the best interests of the people of Kashmir, and is ready to take effective steps to reduce tension at the request of the parties,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted as saying in a report.

Kashmiris are on 2-day massive strike to protest the Sunday killings in three separate gunfights in Soutern Kashmir.—GK