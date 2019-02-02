Iran unveils 1,300 km long-range cruise missile

Dubai

Iran unveiled a new cruise missile with a range of 1,300 km (800 miles) on Saturday during celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, state television reported. “This cruise missile needs a very short time for its preparedness and can fly at a low altitude,” Defense Minister Amir Hatami said during the unveiling ceremony.

Hatami said the surface-to-surface missile, named Hoveizeh, was from the Soumar family of cruise missiles, which were unveiled in 2015. Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, although there are concerns about its long-range ballistic missiles. Amirali Hajjizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace division, said at the event Iran had overcome initial problems in producing jet engines for cruise missiles and could now manufacture a full range of the weapons.

Iran said in January its bid to launch a satellite failed after Tehran ignored US warnings to avoid such activity. Washington warned Tehran last month against undertaking three planned rocket launches that it said would violate a UN Security Council resolution because they use ballistic missile technology.—- Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp