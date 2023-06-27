The trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in the first five months of 2023 were about $2.2 billion, showing a 20 percent decline compared to the same period of last year.

According to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), Iran’s trade with the neighboring country hit $2.190 billion from January to May 2023, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The institute put the value of trade between the two countries at $2.740 billion in January-May 2022.

According to TURKSTAT, Turkey’s export to Iran from January to May 2023 reached $1.152 billion, recording a four percent decrease compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Turkey had exported over $1.204 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic in the first five months of 2022.

Turkey’s imports from Iran also registered a 32 percent decline and reached from $1.536 billion in January to May 2022 to $1.38 billion in the first five months of 2023.

According to a report by the Statistical Center of the European Commission (Eurostat), Iran exported more than three billion cubic meters of natural gas to neighboring Turkey from January to May 2023.

Based on the data previously released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of Iran’s exports to Turkey increased by 19 percent to reach $3.35 billion in 2022.

Turkey had imported over $2.82 billion worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic in 2021.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran’s imports from the country also marked an 11-percent rise to hit $3.07 billion in the past year, in comparison with 2021, when the figure was $2.77 billion. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the trade between the two countries has registered a 15-percent rise in 2022 compared to 2021.—Tehran Times