Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan reject US stance on al-Quds at UN

Baku – Iran

Turkey and Azerbaijan have rejected a US decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel. The three neighboring states agreed to adopt a united stance on Washington’s new policy at an upcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly on the issue.

The agreement was reached during a trilateral meeting in Baku on Wednesday among Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish and Azeri counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Elmar Mammadyarov.

Following the talks, Zarif said “rejection of the US decision on the holy city of al-Quds was among the issues agreed at the trilateral meeting…The three countries will also adopt a unified stance at the emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly,” which will be held on Thursday.

The three top diplomats also discussed cooperation in different economic fields, including transit, transportation, customs and technology.

They also held talks on political issues of trilateral significance, including avenues of cooperation for promotion of regional peace and stability.

The ministers are also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings during their stay in Baku.—Agencies