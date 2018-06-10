Iran to increase oil production by 460m barrels

Beirut

Iran is pursuing a plan to increase its oil output by 460 million barrels within three years, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday, according to SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

The plan will focus on increasing output from 29 oilfields, including in Ilam, Khuzestan, Gachsaran, Falat Qareh and Fars, Zanganeh said.

The bulk of the work to increase the output at the oilfields will be carried out by Iranian companies, Zanganeh said.

“More than 75 percent of the equipment for developing the output is Iranian,” Zanganeh said.

Meanehile, the U.S. government has asked Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC producers to increase oil production by about 1 million barrels a day, according to people familiar with the matter.

The rare request came after U.S. retail gasoline prices surged to their highest in more than three years and President Donald Trump publicly complained about OPEC policy and rising oil prices on Twitter.

It also follows Washington’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran’s crude exports that had previously displaced about 1 million barrels a day, or just over 1 percent of global production.

While U.S. lawmakers have habitually criticized the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries at times of high oil prices, and the government has on occasion encouraged the cartel to pump more, it’s unusual for Washington to ask for a specific output hike, the same people said, asking not to be named discussing private conversations.

It’s not clear precisely how the request was communicated.

Raising production was discussed at a meeting of some Arab oil ministers over the weekend in Kuwait City.—Agencies