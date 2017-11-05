Iran threat forcing ME, Israel alliances

London

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the threat posed by Iran to its Middle Eastern neighbours was driving them into hitherto unthinkable alliances with the Jewish state.

“Iran is devouring one nation after the other,” Netanyahu said at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs think-tank in London.

“It is doing so either by direct conquest or by using proxy. They took over Lebanon, Yemen… they try to do the same thing with Iraq, in Syria.

“The good news is that the other guys are getting together with Israel as never before. It is something that I would have never expected in my lifetime.”

He said Israel was working “very hard” to establish an effective alliance with “the modern Sunni states” to condemn and counter Iranian aggression.

“I think that actually has a great promise of peace” for the region, he said.—AFP