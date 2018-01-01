Iran, Tajikistan review development of bilateral ties

Baku,

Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Hojjatollah Faghani in a meeting with Speaker of Tajikistan’s Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov in Dushanbe discussed ways of expanding mutual relations.

The two sides also discussed parliamentary cooperation and their enhancement and reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Referring to the recent visit to Tajikistan by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif as well as holding a joint economic commission in Dushanbe, Faghani said that relations between the two countries are increasingly gaining momentum.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized the need for exchanging parliamentary delegations and friendship groups between the two nations.

Touching on the defeat of the Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in Syria and Iraq, the Iranian envoy to Tajikistan said the terrorists have changed the geography of their activities.

Faghani warned about the possible threat of the terrorists against countries in Central Asia. He also voiced Iran’s willingness to share its experiences with Tajikistan in counter-terrorism efforts.

The Tajik speaker, for his part, said Dushanbe attaches special importance to ties with Iran in view of the two sides’ lingual, historical and cultural commonalities.—NNI