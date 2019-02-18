Iran summons Pakistan envoy over attack

Tehran

Iran’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Pakistani ambassador after Tehran accused Islamabad of harbouring a militant group behind a deadly suicide attack on security forces.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects Pakistan’s government and army to seriously confront … the terrorist groups active on its border with Iran,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

An Iranian official at the ministry called on Pakistan to quickly take the necessary steps for the identification and arrest of the attack’s perpetrators.

A Jaish al-Adl-claimed suicide bombing on Wednesday which killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, which straddles the border with Pakistan. Pakistan had strongly condemned the attack and extended its deepest sympathies to the families who had lost their loved ones in the assault.

