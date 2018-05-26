Iran sets May 31 in scramble to salvage nuclear deal

Vienna

European powers have until May 31 to present Iran with a plan to offset the U.S. pullout from its nuclear deal and Washington’s renewed sanctions, a senior Iranian official said, with Tehran “weeks” away from deciding whether to quit the pact.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers lifted international sanctions on Tehran. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities, increasing the time it would need to produce an atom bomb if it chose to do so.

Since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States this month, calling the agreement deeply flawed, European states have been scrambling to ensure Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal.

But this has proven difficult with many European firms alarmed at the specter of far-reaching U.S. financial penalties. Nations that remain in the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — held a formal meeting on Friday without the United States for the first time since Trump’s announcement.— Reuters