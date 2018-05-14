Iran sentences 8 Daesh members to death

Tehran

Iran has sentenced to death eight alleged members of Daesh in connection with deadly twin attacks in Tehran in June last year, the judiciary’s news agency said on Sunday.

The attacks — the first on Iranian soil to be claimed by Daesh — targeted parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing 17 people and injuring dozens. “The eight defendants have been found guilty of rebellion,” the president of the court said, quoted by Mizan Online.

The trial began on April 28 and those convicted can appeal against the verdict.

Five perpetrators died during the attacks on June 7 last year.

Some of those convicted were found guilty of helping the attackers. AFP