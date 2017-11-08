Iran sees Pak security as its own: Gen Hatami

Observer Report

Tehran

The Iranian Minister of Defence Brig. General Amir Hatami, during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that Iran sees Pakistan’s security as its own, reported IRNA.

“Respect for territorial integrity, solidarity and national sovereignty of the regional countries is among the fixed principles of the Iranian foreign policies,” said Hatami.

Speaking with regard to regional and international developments, the Iranian defence minister said the arrival of Gen Bajwa in Iran is a move which will fortify bilateral relations in the areas of security and stability.

Hatami also added that relations between Pakistan and Iran “are in line with strengthening defense capabilities of both neighbouring countries”.

Stressing on the development of ties with Iran’s neighbours, the defence minister said Pakistan has a long border with the country and also a common religion and culture.

Hatami also expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will lead to the establishment of peace in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The defence minister also reiterated that Iran supports Pakistan’s defence and military achievements “within the framework of strengthening regional security and stability”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said Gen Bajwa also visited the headquarters of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and interacted with the senior leadership of the corps.

The army chief, in discussion with his Iranian counterparts, said due to the special measure taken on the Pak-Afghan border, terrorists are likely to exploit the border between Iran and Pakistan.

Both sides agreed that their soil will not be used by any third-party against the countries and also discussed measures to improve border management, including a hotline between commanders posted at the border, fencing by Iran on their side of the border, joint patrolling, intelligence sharing and more frequent interactions, added ISPR.