Iran seeks information from possible US withdrawal from JCPOA

Tehran

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has called on Europe to clarify how it will react if Washington abandons the multinational Iran deal and imposes news sanctions on the country.

Speaking at a conference in the French capital, Paris, on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran would not be the first party to withdraw from the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it has prepared itself for any scenario.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.—Agencies