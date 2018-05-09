Iran seeks global help in nuke deal if US quits

Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sought assurance of parties involved in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, except the United States, to help Iran preserve interests under the accord.

“If our expectations from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are met without the United States, so much the better,” Rouhani said for the first time, according to official IRNA news agency.

“Otherwise, we will make our own decision,” he said in Iran’s northeastern Mashhad city. Also, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday quoting Rouhani as saying that “we have our own plan. If what we demand from the JCPOA is fulfilled by the non-American (parties in the deal), the U.S. withdrawal will be the removal of a trouble.”

“Or, we will follow our legal and rational option if what we expect is not fully accomplished,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said that except few countries, including the United States, the whole world trusts Iran and wants to preserve the JCPOA.

“Today we are telling the world that if you are worried about Iran’s access to nuclear bomb, we have allayed this concern in the JCPOA and the deal ensures that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons,” he was quoted as saying.

He warned Washington against the “strategic mistake” of withdrawing from the nuclear deal, reiterating that Iran has no concerns about the U.S. “cruel policies and wrong moves.”

The Iranian president further lashed out at the U.S. policies in the Middle East, saying that over the past decades, U.S. officials have sought to contain Iran’s power and influence in the region, and “no matter they remain in the nuclear deal or leave it, they pursue such a policy.”

Rouhani vowed that the Islamic republic will withstand the U.S. objective to reduce Iran’s regional power and influence.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to decide by May 12 whether to pull out of the nuclear deal, and he has said that he would not extend the waiver suspending the U.S. sanctions on Iran. In January, Trump extended sanctions relief on Iran under the deal for the last time, threatening to withdraw from it if U.S. congress and his European allies cannot fix the alleged “disastrous flaws.—Agencies