Iran says Western claims show ‘effectiveness’ of its drones

Iran’s top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the ‘effectiveness’ of Tehran’s unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the months-long conflict, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure.

In response, Western nations have sanctioned a number of Iranian firms and military generals, including the chief of the staff of Iran’s armed forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons “to be used” in the war in Ukraine, but admitted in early November that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.

“Today’s atmosphere-creating by the world of arrogance (a reference for the United States and its allies) regarding the use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, is part of the enemy’s psychological warfare,” Bagheri said, according to Tasnim news agency.