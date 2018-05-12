Iran says US exit from deal will not impact its oil

Ankara

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s decision to quit a multinational nuclear deal would not affect Tehran’s oil exports.

“Trump’s decision will not have any impact on our oil export … that era is history now,” he told state television.

Trump announced a US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal on Tuesday and said he was preparing new sanctions against Iran.

Zanganeh said foreign investment was needed to develop Iran’s its oil industry, but that it could survive even if foreigners decided to stay away for fear of U.S. penalties.—INP