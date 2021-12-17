Iran says UN can’t see nuclear images until sanctions end

The UN atomic watchdog will not be able to examine camera images from a nuclear facility near Iran’s Karaj until after sanctions are lifted, an Iranian official said on Thursday.

The comment came a day after Tehran and the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said they had reached agreement on replacing the cameras at the facility which makes centrifuges.

That agreement came after Western powers warned time is running out to revive a 2015 deal under which Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran says the video surveillance cameras were damaged in a June attack that it blames on Israel.