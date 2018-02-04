Iran says missile depots protected against attacks: commander

TEHRAN : A senior Iranian military commander said that the missile depots of the country are protected against the enemies’ attacks, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The underground missile facilities of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are invulnerable to all sorts of hostile attacks, IRGC Lieutenant Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying.

There are lots of missile cities at the IRGC’s disposal in Iran, which are very safe from the enemies’ conventional and unconventional offensives, he said.

At the time of enemy’s attack, numerous missiles of various types could be fired at once from various places, given the type of threats, he added.

Pointing to advances in the drone industry, Salami stated that the missile power is only a portion of Iran’s defense capabilities.

The IRGC has detailed information about the U.S. military capabilities and bases around the country, he said, adding that Iran considers the regional countries as being within the range of its strategic security.

The United States and its regional allies have repeatedly expressed concerns about the missile program of the Islamic republic, but Tehran insists that its missile projects are for deterrent purposes.

Orignally published by NNI