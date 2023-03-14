Iran-Saudi deal: Chinese hand in changing regional order | By Dr M Akram Zaheer

Iran-Saudi deal: Chinese hand in changing regional order

SAUDI Arabia and Iran are very different in many ways, including their political systems, foreign policies, and social norms. Relations between the two countries have been strained for decades, largely due to their geopolitical rivalry for influence and power in the Middle East. They have supported opposing sides in regional conflicts, including Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Their conflict has been fuelled by sectarian tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims, as well as their differing views on the future of the region. Iran has been accused of supporting Shia militias in other countries, while Saudi Arabia has been accused of promoting Wahhabism, an ultra-conservative form of Sunni Islam.

Advertisement

The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has wide-ranging implications for the Middle East and the broader international community. The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been a major driver of instability in the Middle East. The two countries have been involved in proxy wars and conflicts in countries like Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, which have resulted in numerous casualties, displacement of populations, and humanitarian crises. The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has also fuelled sectarian tensions between the Shia and Sunni Muslim communities in the region. Iran is predominantly Shia, while Saudi Arabia is predominantly Sunni, and this divide has played a significant role in the conflicts and tensions between the two countries.

The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has led to a polarization of the Muslim world, with many countries aligning themselves with one or the other. This polarization has made it challenging to find peaceful solutions to regional conflicts and has further exacerbated tensions in the region. The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has significant geopolitical implications, particularly with regards to the balance of power in the Middle East. Both countries are major oil producers, and their rivalry has affected global oil markets. The rivalry also has implications for broader international relations, particularly with regards to the involvement of other global powers such as the United States and Russia. The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has had an impact on their respective economies, particularly with regards to trade, investment, and tourism. The conflicts and tensions in the region have affected economic growth, increased military spending, and strained government budgets.

Advertisement

The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has also raised human rights concerns. Both countries have been accused of violating human rights, particularly with regards to their treatment of political dissidents and religious minorities. In short, the Iran-Saudi rivalry has significant implications for regional and global security, stability, and prosperity. Finding a peaceful resolution to the conflicts and tensions between the two countries is crucial for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

China has been a key player in the Middle East, including the ongoing rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia. China maintains close economic ties with both countries, and has been able to maintain a relatively neutral position in the conflict. To reduce the hostility between Iran and Saudi Arabia, China can use its economic and diplomatic leverage to encourage the two sides to engage in dialogue and find common ground. Given its close ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, China has the ability to act as a mediator. China can also play a role in promoting regional economic integration, which can help reduce tensions and increase cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) can provide a framework for economic cooperation and development that can benefit all countries in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Friday’s deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia may herald the end of a dark era in the Middle East. Saudi and Iranian officials have said they are eager to turn the page on this dark chapter. It seemed to go far beyond the restoration of diplomatic relations. Saudi and Iranian officials said they would also work to re-enact a decades-old security cooperation agreement and revive an earlier deal on technology and trade. This is good news for a region still winding from their animosity.

Advertisement

China’s growing influence in the region has helped the two countries hedge their bets, reversing a now-outdated political calculus that once made Western capitals the most likely to push through decisive regional deals. China is now the godfather of the deal and given China’s strategic importance to Iran, that carries a lot of weight. If Iran breaks the deal, it will damage its relationship with China, which has invested all its prestige in the ‘tripartite’ deal.

China can use its influence in international organizations such as the United Nations to promote peaceful resolution of conflicts and encourage dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia. China is capable of playing a constructive role in reducing the hostility between Iran and Saudi Arabia. By using its economic and diplomatic leverage to encourage dialogue and cooperation, and by promoting regional economic integration and peaceful conflict resolution, China can help reduce tensions and promote stability in the Middle East.