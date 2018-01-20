Iran against sanctioning independent countries: President Rouhani

TEHRAN : Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said here on Saturday that Tehran sees sanctions as a worn-out and improper means for imposing restrictions on other countries.

Iran is against imposing unjust sanctions on the independent countries including Cuba, he said in a meeting with the new Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich Vega.

Tehran and Havana have enjoyed good ties since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Rouhani said while receiving the credentials of Vega. He referred to the Islamic Republic Revolution’s late leader Imam Khomeini and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as two prominent revolutionary figures of the world.

About bilateral relations, the president said Tehran and Havana have good cooperation in the areas of economy, energy and science. Iran is determined to develop ties with Cuba, the Iranian president added. For his part, the new Cuban ambassador said Iran has a special position in his country’s foreign relations.

Cuba’s determination is to promote economic cooperation with Iran as the two enjoy good political ties, he added. Havana, Vega said, believes that cooperation with Iran is the best way to counter unfair sanctions against the two countries.

He said that independent and freedom-seeking states by advancing their development can stand against the US which wants to impose its opinion on the world.

The Cuban ambassador also appreciated Iran for playing an effective role in bringing stability and security to the world and the region.

Orignally published by NNI