Iran restarts Bushehr nuclear power plant

Tehran

Iran’s sole nuclear power plant is back online fol-lowing an emergency shutdown two weeks ago, state TV reported Saturday.

The report quoted Mostafa Rajabi Mashahdi, spokesperson for the country’s energy ministry, as saying the Bushehr plant “returned to production energy” after the completion of needed mainte-nance.

Mashahdi did not elaborate but last week, Iran’s nuclear department said engineers were working to repair the plant’s broken generator.

Authorities earlier this year had warned of Bushehr’s possible closure because of American sanctions barring Iran from procuring equipment for repairs.