Iran president says Tehran ready to expand ties with Ulaanbaatar

QINGDAO : Iranian president said here on Sunday that Tehran welcomes growing ties with Ulaanbaatar and is also ready to develop trade and economic cooperation with the East Asian country of Mongolia.

“Iran and Mongolia should make use of all existing capacities and opportunities to deepen bilateral relations,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting held in this Chinese city with his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

Iranian president is in Qingdao for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit which opened here this morning with participation of leaders of eight member states and four observers including Iran.

In the meeting with Battulga, Rouhani said development of bilateral cooperation will be to the benefit of both nations.

President Rouhani added the government encourages the Iranian businesspersons to join the development projects in Mongolia.

He went on to say that the Iranians are capable of making investment in the Mongolian animal husbandry projects.

For his part, Battulga said Mongolia and Iran have growing relations.

He added his country is determined to foster cooperation with Iran in all areas, in the field of economy in particular.

Founded in 2001, SCO is an organization with eight member states and four observers including Iran.

Iranian president at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has attended the SCO summit