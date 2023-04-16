Iran police begin crackdown on headscarf violators

Police in Iran said on Sunday they have implemented a plan to deal with women who violate the country’s Islamic dress code.

The number of women defying the dress code that headscarves must be worn in public has in-creased since a protest movement triggered by the death in custody last year of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, for allegedly flouting it.

A statement on the police website on Sunday said action would be taken “from today” over violations in public places, in cars and other “sites where hijab is sometimes removed”.

“In this context, technology will be used for the smart identification of people who break the law,” it said.

“Removing hijab is considered a crime, and the police deal with social anomalies within the frame-work of the law,” the statement quoted Security Police chief Hassan Mofakhami as saying.

“People who break the law are responsible for their actions and should be held accountable for their behaviour,” he added.

A wave of civil protest swept the Islamic republic after Amini’s death last September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police. Mofakhami also warned that businesses whose employees re-moved their headscarves in the workplace faced closure.—APP