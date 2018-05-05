Iran, Pakistan to concentrate on trade: Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister IC&T Sheikh Alla-u-din attended Pak-Iran joint chamber of commerce Gold Medals Award ceremony previous day held at private hotel. Petron Chief PIAF Mian Anjum Nisar presided the Ceremony.

Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Hunar Dost, patron chief of Pak Iran Chamber of Commerce Aijaz-ul-Haq, president of Muslim League Traders Wing Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, ex-president Lahore Chamber Sohail Kashari, representatives of Quetta,Tehran, Chamber of commerce were present there.

Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Hunar Dost said that Iranian Free Trade Zones have great potential for Pakistani businessmen and they should avail this opportunity through joint ventures.

The Minister Industries Sheikh Alla-u-Din said that Iran and Pakistan should concentrate on trade and economic activities to further improve bilateral relations. He said that both countries have multi-functional and multi-aspect relations, both countries should adopt new approach and should forward with fastest pace.

The Minister said that business organizations of both countries should be given wake-up call so that they can play their due role for the strengthening of trade and economic ties. At the end of the ceremony Gold Medals distributed among traders of different Chambers.