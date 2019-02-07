Iran, Pakistan share commonalities in language: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Artists from Iran and Pakistan displayed an exquisite collection of around 100 calligraphies capturing similarity of art in Iran and Pakistan here Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The event was organized by the Cultural Consulate of Embassy of Iran in collaboration with PNCA to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Glorious Victory of Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Federal Minister for Education, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mehmood inaugurated the show while Director General PNCA, Jamal Shah, Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Iftikhar Arif, literary figures and art lovers were present on the occasion.

Shafqat Mehmood said “Iran and Pakistan share commonalities in language. We have strong connections that will be more strengthened in future. Calligraphy is most beautiful art and today it is being modernized in an interesting way. Our art, cultural and literary institutions are our pride and we will support them. We have to promote and protect the cultural heritage of our country.

All art forms are reflective of our traditions and civilizations. Heritage ministry is working on various aspects of protection of cultural heritage and in this regard the heritage division was working on mapping of archaeological heritage. Muhammed Reza Kaka, Cultural Counselor, Embassy of Islamic Republic Iran in Pakistan said Iran and Pakistan are neighboring countries with cultural, religious and artistic similarities and common literature. Dr Allama Iqbal is considered as the one who revived the persian language in sub continent.

Calligraphy is the only art in which Iranians have reached a level of perfection while most prominent aspect of this art is its spiritual, emotional and religious impact, he added.

Jamal Shah said calligraphy is an expression of art that brings people closer to each other and all countries respect the art of calligraphy. Ideas of peace can be promoted through this art and this exhibition is an important event that will bring positive results.Youngsters who will join the calligraphy workshop, will get new ideas of innovative calligraphy, he added.

