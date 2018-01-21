Iran, Pakistan to promote tourism thru train service

Islamabad

Director General of Iran South-Eastern Railway Authority says that Iran and Pakistan have agreed to start passenger train service to promote tourism industry of the two friendly states.

In an interview with IRNA Majid Arjouni said that passenger train service would provide an easy access to pilgrims and tourists of both Iran and Pakistan.

Majid Arjoni had visited Islamabad to lead the Iranian delegation in Joint Expert Committee Meeting between railway authorities of Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian official went on to say that resumption of the train service would help facilitate pilgrims going to the holy sites in Iran and Iraq.

He said that constructive talks were held between the railway officials of Iran and Pakistan and both sides agreed to promote the tourist industry through train service.

The official added that revision of 1959 agreement reached between the governments of the two countries also came under discussion.

He said that Iranian railway officials had extended invitation for a visit to the Pakistani side, adding that Pakistani officials accepted the invitation and told the Iranian side that the visit would be carried out very soon.

Arjoni further said that Joint Expert Committee also agreed that a permanent representative from Pakistan would be deputed on the border, for monitoring railway matters and Iranian issues.—NNI