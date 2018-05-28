Iran optimistic of nuke deal staying intact

Tehran

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he was “more confident about preserving the nuclear deal” after the talks with the E3 (France, the UK, and Germany) as well as Russia and China, the remaining complying parties to the 2015 agreement.

“In the meeting all the member states in the JCPOA unanimously expressed their commitments to the deal,” Araqchi was quoted as saying.

They also regretted the U.S. pullout from the deal and announced their determination to adopt measures to preserve Iran’s interests as well as normalizing economic ties with Iran, he said.

Iran is waiting for the measures by Europe, Russia and China to safeguard national interests under the historic deal after the U.S. withdrawal, Araqchi was quoted as saying.

He added that the negotiations will continue in coming weeks at different levels, and the Islamic republic will then decide whether to stay in the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Friday, Araqchi met his counterparts from Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China to discuss the future of nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).—Agencies