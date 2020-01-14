Iran nuclear pact

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would be willing to work on a “Trump deal” to replace an international accord designed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. “If we are going to get rid of it then we need a replacement,” Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear deal that Britain and other European powers have been trying to salvage since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out in 2018. Britain, France and Germany announced on Tuesday they were launching a dispute mechanism under the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), because Iran was not meeting its commitments. Johnson said a “Trump deal” would be “a great way forward”, but did not specify the details of the proposal. –AFP