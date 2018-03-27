Iran negotiates to sell more heavy water

Tehran

Iran is in talks to sell more heavy water after sales to the United States, Russia, and other countries, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi has said. The official, quoted by Fars news agency on Monday, also said the country was to unveil its achievements in the area of heavy water technology on April 9, the National Atomic Energy Day.

The achievements, Kamalvandi said, partly relate to how the country seeks to use heavy water as the raw material for producing other products. Heavy water is a chemical used as a moderator in a type of nuclear reactor that can produce plutonium. Iran, which had been the subject of intense sanctions over its nuclear energy program, has found new markets for its heavy water following a deal that it struck with six world countries in 2015.—Agencies