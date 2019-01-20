Iran-Malaysia non-oil trade hits $548.77m

Tehran

The non-oil trade between Iran and Malaysia reached 548.77 million U.S. dollars in the first nine months of the current fiscal year starting March 21, 2018, up 3.15 percent year-on-year, Eghtesadonline reported. These non-oil commodities traded between the two countries during the period weighed 856,698 tons, registering a 9.95-percent growth from the previous fiscal year. Iran’s exports to Malaysia, mainly gas conden-sates, non-alloy iron or steel ingots, urea and bitu-men, stood at 536,103 tons worth 215.44 million dollars during the period. Meanwhile, Malaysia exported 320,595 tons of goods worth 333.33 million dollars to Iran, mainly palm oil, machinery and natural rubber.—APP

