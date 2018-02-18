Iran-India historical ties beyond diplomatic cooperation: President Rouhani

NEW DELHI : Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India are beyond diplomatic cooperation.

President Rouhani made the remarks in a special ceremony for signing and exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries during which he expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two sides.

Indian Premier Narendra Modi was also presentin the signing ceremony on Saturday.

‘I delivered a speech in the Friday Prayers sermon in Hyderabad mosque indicating cultural, civilization and architecture affinities between the two countries,’ he said.

The two sides are now determined to protect and even broaden the scope of such historical relations, President Rouhani said.

Iran calls for expansion of relations in various commercial, economic, academic and technological know-how between the two countries; he said and underlined the importance of transit of goods as well as energy for both sides.

Iranian officials also reached a very good agreement on expansion of cooperation on construction of rail tracks and transportation systems, President Rouhani said.

Iran is ready to do more joint investments in oil, gas and petrochemical sectors between the two sides, the president added.

The two sides also reached agreement in other sectors such as commercial and preferential tariffs, expansion of banking relations, issuance of electronic visa and easing of commuting by the two sides’ nationals which will leave positive impacts in the region, he said.

Fortunately, Iran and India are not at odds on regional and international developments, President Rouhani said.

Other issues of mutual interests were implementation of the Joint Plan of Action, expansion of multilateral relations with regards to current developments in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, he said.

Iran and India believe that regional crisis and disputes should be resolved through political means and all should spare no efforts to put an end to exiting conflicts, President Rouhani said.

By resorting to cultural methods and exchange of experiences, the two sides can also fight against extremism and terrorism, the president added.

President Rouhani also thanked the warm hospitality of Indian premier and voiced happiness to find such opportunity to visit the country.

Indian prime minister, for his part, described the visit as a golden opportunity for expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries, and said the cornerstone of such relations is based on mutual trust.

New Delhi and Tehran are determined to broaden scope of cooperation more than before, Modi said.

Referring to expansion of rail road cooperation, he said, adding, ‘India regards Chabahar as golden gate to find access to Afghanistan and central Asia.’

Expansion of cooperation between the two countries helps maintain security and stability of the region, Indian premier said.

Iran and India can jointly fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, he said.

Some 15 MoU’s were signed in the meeting between the two sides officials on Saturday.

Orignally published by NNI