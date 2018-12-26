Iran holds talks with Afghan Taliban

Tehran

IIran has met with the Afghan Taliban, a top Iranian security official said Wednesday according to the Tasnim news agency, just days after the militants attended reconciliation talks in the UAE.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran´s Supreme National Security Council, made the announcement while on a visit to the Afghan capital Kabul, several Iranian agencies reported.

“The Afghan government has been informed of the communications and talks carried out with the Taliban, and this process will continue,” he said.

No details on where the talks took place were given by the news agency, which is considered close to Iran´s Revolutionary Guards.

“The Islamic Republic has always been one of the primary pillars of stability in the region and cooperation between the two countries will certainly help in fixing Afghanistan´s security issues of today,” Shamkhani said.

The Taliban said they also held meetings with officials from the UAE, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but the militants refused to meet a delegation from Afghanistan. The renewed diplomatic efforts come as Washington seeks a way out of the 17-year conflict.

Iran and Afghanistan share a nearly 600-mile border, and have a had a complex relationship in recent years.

Iran worked alongside the United States and Western powers to help drive out the Taliban after the US-led invasion in 2001.— AFP

