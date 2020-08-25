Iran holds ‘constructive’ talks with visiting head of IAEA

Tehran

Iran’s nuclear agency said on Tuesday that it held “constructive” talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAE) who is visitng the Islamic republic for the first time since taking charge of the nuclear watchdog. The trip is Rafael Mariano Grossi’s first to the Islamic republic since the Argentine took the helm of the Vienna-based UN agency last year.

It comes more than two years after US President Donald Trump pulled out of a landmark international agreement that put curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Grossi first met with the head of the country’s atomic agency, Ali Akbar Salehi. Later he is due to meet Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“A new chapter has started with this visit,” Salehi said after the meeting, quoted by state news agency IRNA.