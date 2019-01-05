Iran hands over 47 illegal immigrants

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Iranian security force handed over 47 Pakistani nationals to Levies force at Pak-Iran Borders in Nukundi area of Balochistan district, Levies sources said on Friday.

According to detail, these Pakistani workers had gone to Iran for their livelihood. They were apprehended from different parts of Iran by security forces because they were living there without valid traveling documents. Levies sources said these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completion initial inquiry.

Share on: WhatsApp