Iran hands over 113 illegal migrants to Pakistan

At the Raahdari Gate of the Taftan border in Chagai district on Sunday, Iranian authorities handed over 113 Pakistani nationals to the Levies Force.

These Pakistani citizens were detained in various parts of Iran, according to official reports, for not possessing proper travel papers.

The Pakistanis wanted to travel to Turkey and Europe via Iran for better work opportunities. The sources added that that the detainees were later handed over to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) after a standardized process and coronavirus testing.

The FIA will look at the irregular migrants’ situation further and prosecute them.

According to a Levies Force official, 32 citizens who did not have national identification cards were returned to Iranian authorities, except the previously listed migrants.