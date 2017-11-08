Iran hands over 89 Pakistani immigrants to FIA at Taftan border

CHAGAI : Iranian authorities have handed over eighty-nine Pakistani immigrants to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Taftan border in Chagai district.

According to officials, the detained people were living in Iran without valid documents. The FIA officials after registering a case against them have started further investigation.

The deportation of the immigrants comes on the heels of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s trip to Tehran and interactions with Iranian civilian and military leadership.

During his visit, Gen Bajwa met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami among other top leaders.

He also met Iranian Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Muhammad Bagheri at General Staff HQ, Tehran, where he was presented guard of honour and he laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument.

During interactions between the leaders of the two countries, both sides agreed to expand military and defence cooperation.

They further agreed to ensure that their soil should not be used by any third party against any of the two countries.

In this regard steps including establishment of hotline communication between the field commanders along Pak-Iran border, fencing by Iran on their side of the border, coordinated border patrolling, intelligence sharing and more frequent interactions were agreed upon.

Orignally published by NNI