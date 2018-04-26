Iran disses nuclear talks, terms Trump as ‘tradesman’

Beirut

Iran’s president poured scorn on Wednesday on US and European discussions over Teheran’s nuclear agreement, and dismissed US President Donald Trump as a “tradesman” who lacked the qualifications to deal with a complex international pact.

President Hassan Rouhani spoke after French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Washington to try to persuade Mr Trump not to scrap the 2015 agreement – under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

“They say that with the certain leader of a European country we want to make a decision about a seven-sided agreement,” Mr Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV. “For what? With what right?” he added.

He reserved particular scorn for the US president, who has called the agreement one of the worst deals ever negotiated and has threatened to restore US sanctions next month (May) unless what he sees as severe flaws are fixed.—Agencies