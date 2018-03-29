Iran destabilizing region by backing Taliban: US envoy

Kabul

Tehran’s backing of the Taliban could “destabilize Iran’s eastern borders,” said the new US ambassador to Afghanistan, John Bass.

“Iran is providing logistical support to the Taliban,” he told the BBC in an interview aired on Wednesday, adding that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is involved in the backing. “It is tough to know why Iran sees fanning the war in Afghanistan as in its interest.”

Tehran has been fanning regional instability and sectarian conflict for the past five years, Bass said.

At the time of writing, it was not possible to reach Iran’s embassy in Kabul for comment.

But a Taliban spokesman told Arab News that the US ambassador’s comments are baseless propaganda aimed at “covering America’s failure in Afghanistan and remaining here.”

The comments by Bass come days after Washington’s top general in Afghanistan, John Nicholson, who heads the NATO-led force in the country, said Moscow is arming the Taliban.

The group has waged an insurgency against the Afghan government and the US-led coalition since its ouster in late 2001.

Russia’s embassy in Kabul said Nicholson’s comments were “idle gossip.” Last month, Bass denied Iranian and Russian claims that Washington is backing Daesh.

Tehran and Moscow were enemies of the Taliban when it ruled Afghanistan for five years, but in recent years they have forged ties with the group, which is active in vast parts of the country.

Iran and Russia say the ties are merely to protect their nationals in Afghanistan and to persuade the Taliban to join the peace process.—Agencies