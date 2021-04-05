Iran deports 185 more Pakistani nationals

185 more Pakistani nationals were deported to Pakistan via Raahdari Gate at Taftan Border on Sunday and were handed over to Levies forces, Iranian authorities reported. The deportees were later handed over by the Levies Force to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further due processing and prosecution in accordance with the law.

According to a Levies Force officer, the deportees had crossed over into Iran. From there, some of the deportees were planning on reaching Turkey and Europe where they thought they could lead better lives while the others were daily wagers employed in Iran.

The deportees were arrested in different parts of Iran for having invalid or forged travel documents. Of the 185 detained, 121 people were from Punjab, 35 from Khyber Pakhtu­nkhwa, 17 from Sindh and 12 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 30 people were handed back to Iran for not possessing valid National Identity Cards (NICs). Pakistan would receive them back once it can be proven that the detainees are Pakistani nationals.