Iran denies airspace violated by Israeli jets

TEHRAN : A senior Iranian commander on Monday denied that the country’s airspace has been recently violated by two Israeli fighter jets.

Such claims are “nonsensical … and are not worth responding,” Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili said.

“If any country’s airplanes dare to near Iran’s airspace, the air defense will definitely give a crushing response,” Esmaili said.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper report on March 29, “Two Israeli Aidr stealth jets flew undetected over Syria and Iraq and snuck into Iranian airspace, flying reconnaissance missions over the Iranian cities Bandar Abbas, Esfahan, and Shiraz.”

Orignally published by NNI