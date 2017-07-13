Iran deal ‘does not belong to one country’: EU

Brussels

The European Union respects the United States’ review of the 2015 deal with Iran but will make clear to Washington that it was an international accord endorsed by the United Nations, the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday.

“The nuclear deal doesn’t belong to one country, it belongs to the international community,” Federica Mogherini told a news conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “We have the responsibility to make sure that this continues to be implemented.—Agencies