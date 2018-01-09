Iran deal good for regional stability: Kazakh UN envoy

ISLAMABAD :Kazakhstan’s envoy to United Nations Kairat Umarov has said that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is very important for regional stability.He said, “I can tell you in my personal capacity because JCPOA we consider a very important factor in regional stability and for Kazakhstan, which hosted two rounds of negotiations in Almati, Umarov told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) commenting on Iran nuclear accord and also US President Donald Trump’s position. Elaborating on Iran’s stance, he said, “We should work and welcome Iran’s commitment to JCPOA, which was nine times confirmed by IAEA.” So we do much the agreement to be staying there, so we will support it, he added. “I as the UNSC president cannot say [anything] because it is not on the agenda of the Security Council but we will support the JCPOA to be working and to be in place, so I can only attest that it is my national capacity, he said elaborating on UNSC plans regarding Iran deal. On October 13, US President Trump announced that he would not certify Iran’s commitment to the deal. The decision came despite of several reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approving that Iran has been acting fully in accordance with the JCPOA. This is, while Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano has said ‘Iran is now subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime and the IAEA has so far had access to all the locations it needed to visit in the country. IAEA inspectors will continue to carry out their work in an impartial and factual manner.

Orignally published by APP