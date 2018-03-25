Iran condemns terrorist attacks in France, Afghanistan, Egypt

TEHRAN : Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi has condemned recent terrorist attacks in France, Afghanistan and Egypt.

Sympathizing with the families of the victims, the spokesman said, ‘The wide geographical scope of the incidents indicates that terrorism is a global problem which requires global solutions.’

The only way to get rid of this global threat is to uproot the ideological and financial resources of terrorism, Qasemi said.

In a terrorist attack on Friday, a gunman killed three people and wounded 16 others when he stole a car, fired at police officers and took hostages in a supermarket in Trèbes, south of France.

In another terrorist attack on the same day, a car bomb explosion near a sport facility in southern Afghanistan killed at least 15, leaving more than 50 others injured.

This is while Egyptian media said that a powerful explosion rocked the city of Alexandria in the north central part of the country on Saturday.

The explosion took place two days ahead of Egypt’s presidential elections.

Orignally published by NNI