Iran CG urges world to ease Palestinians sufferings

Hassan Nourian Consul General of Iran in Karachi talking on International Quds Day said that since 1948, after the establishment of the one regime, we are witnessing Is the Islamic world has been suffering from the continuation of the occupation, torturing innocent people, and humiliating our Muslim brothers and sisters in Palestine. During the month of Ramazan, they desecrate Masjid Al-Aqsa and do not allow Muslims to offer obedience in this holy place.

All of these barbaric behaviors are happens, while so-called international human rights organizations deliberately keep silent In their respective messages on Quds Day, CM Murad said that the people of Pakistan have always been at the forefront to raise their voices for the people of Palestine. Governor Kamran Tessori said that on this Day, the whole Muslim world is raising voices against brutalities being meted upon Palestinian by by Israeli forces.Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Shehla Raza, Saeed Ghani, CM Advisor Waqar Mehdi, ex-President KPC Fazil Jamili, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, journalists, members of the business community also attended the vent. He said, “This is indeed a great pleasure to be your host and welcomed you all dear friends, getting benefit from blessings of the holy month of Ramazan. He prayed God willing, all Muslim nations will see more success, stability, tranquility, and prosperity in their journey.

Increasing integrity and unity between Islamic countries including the declaration of the rapprochement of Iran and Saudi Arabia has been welcomed by most Islamic countries and we hope that these crucial steps will lead us to the education of divergence between Muslim nations, he asserted.

There is no doubt as long as appeasement of the world against the Zionist regime continues they won’t stop inhumane activities and crimes, he lamented. Founder of Is the Islamic Revolution of Iran; lathe Imam Khomeini announced last Friday of Ramazan as International Quds Day to express solidarity with the pressed people of Palestine. We are witnessing this important day commemorated in more than 80 different countries around the world.

The illegitimate regime, since the beginning, has tortured and martyred thousands of Palestinian people and as a result of their violent behavior, more than 2 million Palestinians have been under humanitarian siege in Gaza Strip for more than two decades. Zionist regime has also displaced more than 4 million Palestinian Muslims and forced them to leave their homes, while Zionists themselves continue to build settlements in Palestinian territories.

America has used veto rights to neutralize all these resolutions which resulted in Zionist insolence. American governments, both Republican and Democratic have provided more than 260 billion dollars as financial aid to the Zionist regime over the past seventy years.

These funds have seen spent from the pockets of American taxpayers. Even during the residency of Joe Biden, 18 legislative measures such as statements and bills with content supporting the Israeli regime have been carried out so far. We as Muslims in different Islamic countries and other libertarian nations should not hesitate to support our Muslim brothers and sisters, which we consider a human and religious duty.

We strongly express our solidarity with the Palestinian people and draw the attention of the world that the issue of Quds is the biggest and main issue in the entire Islamic world.I would like to appreciate the supporting solidarity of diplomats, politicians, religious scholars, and media persons in favor of the Palestinian people. There is no doubt that according to the definite promise of almighty Allah in the holy Quran, oppressed peoples will become rulers of the world in near future.