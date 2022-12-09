Iran carries out first execution over Mahsa Amini protests

Iran carried out its first known execution on Thursday over protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, hanging a man convicted of blocking a street and wounding a paramilitary member.

Demonstrations have swept Iran for nearly three months over the death-in-custody of Amini — a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin — after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s hijab dress code for women.

“Mohsen Shekari, a rioter who blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran on September 25 and wounded one of the security guards with a machete, was executed this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.—AFP