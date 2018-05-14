Iran calls for joint Muslim response on Al-Quds

Mehdi Honardoost

SINCE taking power by Trump in US, we have witnessed unusual and stupid steps by him, which are surprising for the world. Trump’s approach, is based upon attack, arrogance and bullying and it may be clearly said that the decisions and policies of US government after becoming president by him have contradiction to the interests of world nations in general and Islamic World in particular.

By viewing the policies of US in Trump era, it may be clearly said that fight against Islam, creating divisions in the Islamic World, and interference in the Islamic societies, countering Islamic countries, instigation and preach them against each other, had been the evident approach of Trump Administration. Trump in initial days of his presidency put ban on the entry of citizens of some Islamic countries including Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan. In this way Trump showed his enmity with the Islamic nations. Horrific killings of oppressed Muslims including children and women in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, has been done by the clear and secret support by US.

Harsh steps by Trump to recognize Al-Quds as capital of Zionist Regime is a clear example of his fight against Islam which caused reaction from the Islamic world and vast demonstrations world over. US has announced to relocate its Embassy on May 14, 2018 on the anniversary of establishment of Zionist Regime from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

Definitely one of the important consequences of the relocation of US Embassy to Al-Quds, will be intensification of instability in the region. Already rivalry and in some cases animosity of regional and International powers at various levels do exist on important issues like Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Situation in the region is very complicated and sensitive. In this situation, in view of deep rooted subject of Palestine, which has a history of more than half of the century, important and sensitive issue of US Embassy transfer to Al-Quds, will make it more complicated and by expanding crisis, to intensify the conflicts in the region.

So, it is up to the Islamic countries to stand against hostile and arrogant steps of US with their more coherence and solidarity and block the way of such steps. Silence and not showing a strong reaction against such harsh steps will have ominous consequences for the world. Two big countries of Iran and Pakistan with a population of 280 Millions of people and by having a significant position in the Islamic world have more responsibility to defend the honor and dignity of the Islamic world and should utilize their maximum power to defend Palestinian land and to counter all excessive ambitions of the Zionist Regime.

—The writer is Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan