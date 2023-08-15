Iranian authorities have arrested four more suspects after detaining a lone gunman in the killing of at least one person at a Shiite Muslim shrine, state media reported on Monday. The attack came less than a year after a similar one on the same holy site, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, capital of Fars province in Iran’s south. The official IRNA news agency quoted Fars provincial chief justice Kazem Mousavi as saying that “four suspects have so far been arrested for links to the attack.” The four are in addition to the gunman whose arrest was announced on Sunday night by Fars commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Yadollah Bouali, who spoke on state TV. —INP