IQRA varsity holds job fair, startup expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Holding of job fair and start up expo at Iqra University is indeed a commendable effort.

Other universities should also follow this trend set by Iqra University. 3000 jobs are being offered by 300 companies present here which is indeed heartening for the students and their parents.

These views were expressed by Minister of Local Bodies Sindh Saeed Ghani at the inauguration of Job Fair and Business Startup Expo organized by IQRA University.

“We must provide technical training to our students in collaboration with private sector for eradication of unemployment.

If varsities like Iqra University are providing employment opportunities to students apart from degrees, it’s a win-win situation for our country”

