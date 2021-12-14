Iqra University organizes scholarships awarding ceremony

Iqra University (IU) Islamabad Campus has awarded scholarships to as many as 347 students enrolled in graduate and undergraduate programmes of the university, says a press release.

After resuming the campus activities, an academic scholarships awarding ceremony was held at Iqra University H-9 Campus.

Over the last two years, Iqra University awarded more than 618 academic scholarships up to 60% to 347 students of different disciplines.

Vice President of IU Dr Muhammad Islam presided over the award-giving ceremony.

Students from the faculty of Fashion and Textile Design, Media Studies, Computing and Technology, Social Sciences as well as the Business Administration were given scholarships.