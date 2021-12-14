Iqra University organizes scholarships awarding ceremony

By
News desk
-
3

Iqra University (IU) Islamabad Campus has awarded scholarships to as many as 347 students enrolled in graduate and undergraduate programmes of the university, says a press release.

After resuming the campus activities, an academic scholarships awarding ceremony was held at Iqra University H-9 Campus.

Over the last two years, Iqra University awarded more than 618 academic scholarships up to 60% to 347 students of different disciplines.

Vice President of IU Dr Muhammad Islam presided over the award-giving ceremony.

Students from the faculty of Fashion and Textile Design, Media Studies, Computing and Technology, Social Sciences as well as the Business Administration were given scholarships.

Previous articleConference on securitizing non-traditional security dynamics in South Asia begins at QAU
Next articleFMS, IIUI open entrepreneurial Dive 2021 today

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR